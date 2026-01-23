Karnataka Governor wraps up joint session address in just 60 seconds

BENGALURU: The joint session of the Karnataka Legislature witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refused to read the address prepared by the State Government, instead concluding his speech in just three sentences, lasting a minute, and walking out of the House amid protests and sloganeering by Congress legislators.

The Governor had raised objections to 11 paragraphs in the government-drafted address, particularly those criticising the BJP-ruled Union Government’s move to replace the former UPA government’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with its newly enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G) Act.

On Wednesday evening, a delegation led by Law Minister HK Patil had held discussions with the Governor, but had refused to delete the contentious portions in the final speech copy, which included allegations that the VB-G-RAM-G scheme was designed to protect corporate capitalist interests at the cost of rural welfare.

It said MGNREGA, a nationally recognised programme and symbol of progress, has been pushed into oblivion, weakening Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of ‘Gram Swaraj’. It accused the Union government of dismantling decentralisation and imposing a centralised system, with decisions taken by a council of officials in Delhi.

It said the new law would revive distress migration, curtail employment rights of Dalits, Adivasis, women, backward classes and agrarian communities, and dilute worker-centric protection by placing labourers under contractors. The government demanded immediate repeal of the VB-G-RAM-G law and restoration of MGNREGA.