Three killed as bus collides with tourist vehicle in Karnataka's Kambala

UDUPI: Three people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a multi-utility vehicle near Kambala Cross in Miyar village on Friday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Mannappa, the driver of the MUV, Chethu and Rohith.

The accident occurred around 2.50 pm on the National Highway when a private bus moving from Dharmasthala towards Karkala collided with a MUV that was heading from Kalaburagi towards Dharmasthala.

According to the police, a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) carrying 12 passengers and a child met with an accident, leaving three occupants dead on the spot. One of the injured sustained critical injuries and has been shifted to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, for advanced treatment. A child who suffered minor injuries has been admitted to a hospital in Karkala, while other injured passengers are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Police said that a First Information Report (FIR) is yet to be registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.