Tiger menace grips south Kodagu villages as cattle deaths rise

MADIKERI: The tiger menace across the villages in south Kodagu seems to be on the rise, as over 50 cattles in Virjapet and Ponnampet limits have fallen prey to tiger attacks in the recent months.

The villages of Nalluru, Besagur, Koturu, Srimangala, Rudraguppe, T Shettigeri, Beguru, Kunda and other surrounding villages in Virajpet Forest Division are recording increased footfall of tigers.

According to the officials, approximately six tigers frequently stray away from the core forest in Bramhagiri and Nagarahole zones and find their way to the villages in South Kodagu. A total of 52 cattles had been killed in tiger attacks during the last one year. This increased tiger menace has resulted in coffee estate labourers reluctant to work in the estates across the conflicted villages.

“About 20% of the coffee picking work has been completed and now I am faced with a labour shortage. Life is more important than money and several labourers are hesitant to work at estates by the forest fringe due to the fear of tigers,” shared Madappa, a coffee grower.

Another grower in Kiruguru, Kaverappa said that several labourers are risking their lives while coffee picking work. “The forest department must provide protection to these labourers as tiger attacks have crossed the limits in these regions. The officials must act before it is too late,” he said adding several estate owners are bursting crackers and are carrying guns to estates due to the increased menace from tigers and elephants during coffee picking work.

However, a permanent solution to the increasing tiger menace is yet to be drawn. “In 2022, we had received permission to capture a tiger that frequented the villages from Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. However, in the course of the capture mission, the tiger returned to the core forest,” shared Jaganath, Virajpet DCF. He further said that during another tiger capture mission in 2025, the identified tiger died due to natural causes in the course of the capture mission.

Despite putting arrangements made to catch the tiger, including setting up three cages in Koothoor, the tiger has remained elusive. Now, the forest department is keeping vigil on the Bellur forest area, said forest officials. “We have placed boundary cameras to enable early warning systems in case of wildlife movement. The activities in the buffer zone need to be controlled scientifically to control tiger movement. Further, 17 teams from the department have been formed exclusively to address the wildlife conflict even as we are creating a database through camera sightings to study the behavior of tigers that are frequenting the villages,” said Jagannath.