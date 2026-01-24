Karnataka BJP demands resignation of minister Timmapur in alleged excise scam

BENGALURU: Members of opposition BJP on the floor of the House in the Assembly on Friday demanded the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur, alleging that the Congress government is dispatching the money looted from the department to Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which are facing Assembly elections soon.

“It is true that the excise department’s scam money is going to the elections and we will expose it,” said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, demanding that Speaker UT Khader allow discussion on the alleged liquor scam involving Timmapur and his son.

He said that a complaint has been filed against the minister with the Lokayukta and with evidence. He waved a pen drive, saying it consisted of a damning conversation of officials. He said former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and former minister KS Eshwarappa had resigned before the investigation after facing similar charges.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take moral responsibility and seek the resignation of the minister before coming to the House,” taunted Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar.

Legislators of the opposition BJP-JDS combine demanded a debate on the issue, but Khader said it will be allowed after the motion of thanks to governor’s address. Timmapur too said he is ready for a debate.

Not convinced by the Speaker’s promise, opposition MLAs stormed the well of the House and staged a dharna.

Even as the House witnessed a pandemonium and opposition members shouted slogans against the government, Virajpet Congress MLA AS Ponnanna criticised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for not reading his address in full to the joint legislature session on Thursday. He took a dig at the governors of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for not being neutral. The Speaker then adjourned the House to Tuesday