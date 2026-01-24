Karnataka govt aims to replace medical health officers with engineers
MYSURU: In a move that has triggered strong opposition, the Urban Development Department has decided to indirectly abolish the post of medical health officer at all municipal corporations across Karnataka, including Mysuru City Corporation, except the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA formerly BBMP).
Under the new arrangement, the responsibilities of health officers will be transferred to superintendent engineers or executive engineers (environment) instead of doctors, which has irked medical professionals and experts who call it unscientific. The GO has reportedly been communicated to municipal commissioners, though a formal order is expected soon.
The decision has been flagged not just by medical professionals who are currently serving, but also senior councilors and former mayors who argue that removing medically qualified professionals from a public health role will severely impact urban health governance.
Traditionally, medical health officers are qualified doctors, responsible for safeguarding public health. Their duties include inspection of hotels, lodges, eateries, malls, hostels, PGs, marriage halls and others, ensuring hygiene and imposing fines. They also oversee sanitation, manage sanitation workers and monitor waste disposal.
A former Mysuru mayor from Congress said the role of a health officer extends far beyond sanitation. “During outbreaks of diseases like dengue or cholera in localities, medical expertise, guidance and timely intervention are critical. Engineers cannot replace doctors in such situations. Will take up this issue with CM Siddaramaiah,” he said.
Former corporator and BJP leader BV Manjunath said the effective role played by health officers especially during Covid should be remembered. “Health officer teams have efficiently handled biomedical waste management, regulation of plastic sale and usage, sanitisation drives, medicine distribution and other essential health-related tasks. Now with Mysuru moving towards becoming Greater Mysuru, appointing environmental engineers instead of medical professionals to this post makes no sense,” he said.
Objections have been raised in the Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation too and a few representations have already been submitted to withdraw the order.