Karnataka govt aims to replace medical health officers with engineers

MYSURU: In a move that has triggered strong opposition, the Urban Development Department has decided to indirectly abolish the post of medical health officer at all municipal corporations across Karnataka, including Mysuru City Corporation, except the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA formerly BBMP).

Under the new arrangement, the responsibilities of health officers will be transferred to superintendent engineers or executive engineers (environment) instead of doctors, which has irked medical professionals and experts who call it unscientific. The GO has reportedly been communicated to municipal commissioners, though a formal order is expected soon.

The decision has been flagged not just by medical professionals who are currently serving, but also senior councilors and former mayors who argue that removing medically qualified professionals from a public health role will severely impact urban health governance.

Traditionally, medical health officers are qualified doctors, responsible for safeguarding public health. Their duties include inspection of hotels, lodges, eateries, malls, hostels, PGs, marriage halls and others, ensuring hygiene and imposing fines. They also oversee sanitation, manage sanitation workers and monitor waste disposal.