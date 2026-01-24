KLE Society board elected unopposed as Prabhakar Kore stays out

BELAGAVI: The election to the Board of Management of the prestigious KLE (Karnataka Lingayat Education) Society has concluded, with all members being elected unopposed. In a development that has sparked widespread discussion, Chairman Dr Prabhakar Kore’s son Amit Kore and daughter Preeti Doddawad, who were unanimously voted to the board.

However, the biggest surprise of the election has been the absence of Dr Prabhakar Kore himself from the fray. A towering figure who has steered the KLE Society for over four decades, transforming it from a modest rural initiative into a nationally renowned educational network spanning from villages to New Delhi, Dr Kore’s decision to stay away from electoral contests has raised eyebrows.

Sources said members of the governing council had urged Dr Kore to contest, but he reportedly conveyed that he would continue to guide the institution from outside the board. His move has intensified speculation over the future leadership of the institution.

With Dr Kore stepping aside from active electoral politics within the society, the question of who will take over the reins of KLE has become a subject of keen interest. All eyes are now on February 9, when a crucial meeting of the KLE Board is scheduled to be held.

The meeting is expected to take a final call on the leadership, potentially revealing Dr Prabhakar Kore’s successor.

The answer to one of Karnataka’s most keenly watched educational leadership transitions, it appears, will emerge on February 9.

The members of KLE Board of Management elected unopposed are: Koujalgi Mahantesh Shivanand (President), Tatawati Basavaraj Shivalingappa (Vice President), Kore Amit Prabhakar, Bagewadi Praveen Ashok, Doddwad Preeti Karan, Kavatagimath Mahantesh Mallikarjun, Kolli Mallikarjun Chanabasappa,bMetgud Vijay Shrishailappa, Munavalli Jayanand Urf Raju Mahadevappa, Munavalli Manjunath Shankarappa, Patil Basavaraj Rudragouda, Patil Vishwanath Iranagouda, Patil Yellangouda Shivmoggeppa, Patted Anil Vijayabasappa.