Koppal Congress MP says rape a minor incident

KOPPAL: Koppal MP and Congress leader Rajshekhar Hitnal has come under fire for dismissing a rape and murder case in the constituency as a ‘minor incident.’ He made the comment while talking about the influence of social media and media on tourism in a ‘Discover Koppal’ event.

He said that a rape and murder has happened and this has had a negative impact on the tourism sector at Anegundi in the district. Hitnal issued a clarification on Friday: “I have not said anything wrong. The murder should not be exemplified more than tourism.

I also have the same anger over the incident and such incidents should not happen. I have never talked wrong about it but it is a concern towards tourism”.

BJP and JDS leaders said the MP’s comment was insensitive. BJP functionary Basavaraj Kyavatar said that many bloggers, social media experts and pravasi mitras were invited to a function organised by the Union Tourism Ministry and at such time, the MP should not have made such a remark.