Panic in villages around Mysuru Airport after foresters call off combing ops

MYSURU: The forest department has called off the combing operation after failing to trace the tiger that was recently sighted inside the Mysuru Airport premises.

With foresters discontinuing the search, panic has gripped villages located around the airport. When The New Indian Express visited villages like Marase, Makanahundi, Dadadahalli, Mandakalli and other surrounding areas, residents said fear has kept them indoors, especially during early morning and after dusk hours.

“After the tiger was sighted at the airport, we stopped going to the fields. We have also stopped morning walks and venturing out in the evenings. The entire village is living in fear,” said Saraswathi, a resident of Marase village near the airport.

The tiger was first sighted in the first week of January by personnel of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), which is responsible for airport security. The animal was spotted on a Sunday night during routine patrol. While patrolling in a vehicle, KSISF personnel noticed a tiger prowling and visuals were captured on the patrol vehicle’s camera.