Congress workers, backing Byrathi, stick posters at MLA Suresh Kumar’s house in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A group of Congress workers protested by sticking posters on the compound wall of the residence of senior BJP legislator and former minister S Suresh Kumar at Rajajinagar on Saturday. The Basaveshwaranagar police arrested four persons in connection with the incident.

The protesters alleged that Suresh Kumar had made derogatory remarks against Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh in the Assembly on Friday. Demanding his apology in public, they allegedly trespassed into the MLA’s residence in Sharada Colony near Kamakshipalya. They raised slogans against him and pasted posters terming him an “uncultured legislator”. The police said the arrests were made based on a complaint filed by Puneeth, the MLA’s car driver. The accused -- Shankar, Manju, Naveen and Sai, all residents of Basaveshwaranagar -- were later released on station bail.

The incident follows a controversy during the ongoing Assembly session, in which Suresh Kumar allegedly made the offensive remark against Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh while referring to the Governor’s address. Suresh Kumar later expressed regret over the remark in the House and apologised.

“It is a closed chapter as it was slang that I used which too was expunged,” Suresh Kumar clarified while speaking to TNIE.

Byrathi Suresh and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge had taken strong exception to Suresh Kumar’s statement, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened and suggested that the statement be expunged.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader then instructed the House officials to remove the statement from the records.