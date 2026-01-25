Eating honey? Most samples in South India untested

BENGALURU: Consumers in South India are at a health risk of consuming synthetic, adulterated or pesticide-ridden honey even as the demand for the nectar and its byproducts is rising for health and beauty reasons.

Far too few honey samples from southern states are coming up for testing under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission – or Madhukranti, despite the rising number of honey-testing laboratories across India.

To take the quality of honey-testing a few notches higher, the ICAR-IIHR Bengaluru is working on creating methods to detect and trace levels of antibiotics and pesticides in honey.

Untested honey poses health risk, say experts

Abhishek Mandal, Scientist, Regional Honey Testing Lab, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, told The New Sunday Express, “This (testing) is important as farmers spray honeycombs with pesticides to keep them safe from diseases. Once honey is brought under the scope of National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certification, it is also tested for pesticide residues and the prescribed 17 Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) honey quality parameters to ensure better honey quality.”

Another senior scientist at the ICAR- IIHR honey testing centre said, “While the demand for honey is rising, analysis shows that most samples of honey are not suited for consumption. There is a lot of potential in southern India, but the number of samples tested is less.” This means a large section of consumers in southern states are vulnerable to the adverse health impacts of consuming synthetic, pesticides-ridden or adulterated honey.