ED sleuths expose Rs 20 crore scam by BMS Educational Trust

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached a residential plot and two flats with a market value of Rs 19.46 crore, belonging to the trustees of BMS Educational Trust, in connection with bribery associated with allocating seats at engineering colleges.

The Central agency initiated the investigation based on FIRs registered at the Malleswaram and Hanumanthanagar police stations regarding alleged irregularities in admissions to engineering courses through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). According to the ED, search operations conducted on June 25 and 26, 2025, revealed that unaccounted amounts of cash was being collected for admissions to engineering courses in colleges controlled by the BMS Educational Trust.

The investigation also revealed that engineering seats in colleges run by the trust were sold by the college management through middlemen and agents.

The cash was allegedly collected directly from students and through agents acting as educational consultants. The seized pieces of evidence also indicated the collection of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 20.2 crore from the sale of seats in engineering colleges controlled by the trust.