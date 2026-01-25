JDS still strong: Deve Gowda in home turf Hassan

HASSAN: Hitting out at the State Government for announcing a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed sexual assault cases against his grandson and former Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, JDS supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday alleged that the Congress hatched a conspiracy to finish off his son HD Revanna and his family politically.

Addressing a mammoth rally titled ‘Janata Samavesha’ in his home turf of Hassan, Gowda recalled that the SIT team had rushed to his daughter Shailaja’s Bengaluru residence, where he was resting, to arrest Revanna. “I have only heard of rewards being offered to the team that captured forest brigand Veerappan… but now the government has rewarded those who arrested Revanna,” the veteran leader added.

Slamming the Congress, Gowda said that JDS continues to be a political force under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy. Gowda said that through the convention in Hassan, the JDS has sent a clear message that it is still strong and all its leaders are united. The JDS leader said that his dream is to bring an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to Hassan and to make poor families self-reliant.