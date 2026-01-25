Karnataka, Centre at odds over Western Ghats

BENGALURU: Karnataka and the Centre are in a tiff again over the implementation of the Kasturirangan report for the protection of the Western Ghats landscape.

Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) officials and Central government constituted a committee, and held a meeting with the state forest department to discuss the sixth time prepared draft for the implementation of the report. The meeting was held earlier this week in Bengaluru, where delegates from other states participated online.

Ministry sources said, “While other Western Ghats states expressed confusion over the implementation of the report, Karnataka, expressed its strong rebel. It outrightly rejected it. We were trying to find a middle path to implement it. We are not forcing anyone to accept the report.”

Karnataka forest officials put forth the stand of the state government, stating that the Cabinet has taken the decision to reject the report.

“We cannot go against the state government. Around 70% of the Western Ghats is a part of the forested area, which also includes reserve forests. The remaining are exploited for multiple purposes. Just like the Centre, we also want to protect the Western Ghats, but our method is different. We have to abide by the Cabinet’s decision,” an official said.