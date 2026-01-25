Mallikarjun Kharge exhorts the poor to fight for their rights against union government

HUBBALLI: All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has exhorted the poor and underprivileged, regardless of caste, class, or religion to fight the Narendra Modi government to protect their rights, the Constitution, and freedom.

Addressing a convention held here on Saturday to distribute 42,345 houses to the poor and handover title deeds to 20,275 slum-dwellers across the State, Kharge said that, “If we want to teach a lesson to such a foolish government, everyone must work together. All poor people should unite, set aside caste, clan, and religion, and build the strength to fight for their rights. Only then will we be able to protect the Constitution of this country and our freedom.”

Otherwise, he said, freedom would be lost, the Constitution would be lost, and all of us would again be forced to live like slaves. By weakening the MGNREGA, the Union government has been trying to keep workers in a state of slavery.

Stating that the previous UPA governments enacted rights-based laws and that MGNREGS had ensured the Right to Work, the AICC chief charged that Modi and his people have brought laws that take away rights. They want to do everything for two or three rich people, he said.

He said the Congress would not allow implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act. “We will not give up. Just like Modi was forced to withdraw the farm laws, we will ensure that the MGNREGA remains as it is meant to be”.