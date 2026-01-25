We fulfilled 243 of 592 promises made before 2023 polls, says CM Siddaramaiah

HUBBALLI: Stating that his government walks the talk, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that his government has already fulfilled 243 of the 592 promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly election, and the rest will be implemented in the remaining half-term of the government.
Addressing a convention in Hubballi after distributing 42,345 houses to beneficiaries and handing over title deeds to 20,275 slum dwellers across Karnataka on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, “When we were in power earlier (2013-18), we had made 165 promises. We fulfilled 158 of those 165 promises, and additionally, we implemented 30 new programmes.”
Strongly rebutting the BJP’s allegation that the state has gone bankrupt, the CM stated that even after spending a substantial amount of money on the five guarantees and other development projects, the government does not lack funds. BJP is spreading canards across the state, circulating fake news, and misleading the people, he added.
“We have spent Rs 1,16,000 crore on guarantees. If the government had no money, would it have been possible to spend such a huge amount? For irrigation, education, health, PWD, and rural development, we have been spending thousands of crores. That is why our budget size comes to Rs 4,09,000 crore,” Siddaramaiah added.
He further stated that the government has been providing Rs 10,800 crore for old-age, widow, and other pensions. “Of this, the Union Government contributes only Rs 500 crore. For farmers’ pump sets, we spend about Rs 20,000 crore annually. We have provided housing to 42,345 families by increasing the state government’s contribution, increasing it to Rs 4-5 lakh, and releasing Rs 5,500 crore,” he added.
When he became CM the first time, his government built 14,58,000 houses, creating history and achieving a housing revolution, he said. “After becoming CM the second time in 2024, the government distributed 36,789 houses in the first phase, and in the second phase, we are distributing over 42,000. We have acted exactly as we promised,” he added.
Siddaramaiah promised that work on flood prevention at Banne Halli, with a project cost of approximately Rs 256 crore, will be launched in February at Navalgund.
He challenged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to get the wildlife clearance for the Mahadayi project from the Centre, saying that his government was prepared to implement the project once the Centre gives clearance.