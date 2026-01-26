Award a great honour, moment of deep satisfaction: Dr Kore

BELAGAVI: The Central government has conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award on Dr Prabhakar Kore in recognition of his outstanding and lifelong contributions to the fields of education, literature and the promotion of globally recognised health research.

The honour has been widely welcomed as a moment of immense pride for the people of Karnataka. A firm believer in education as a catalyst for social transformation, Dr Kore has been instrumental in extending quality education to students from rural and backward regions.

Through his visionary leadership of the KLE Society, he has established a wide network of institutions spanning medicine, advanced medical and health research, engineering, technology and general education. The Padma Shri stands as a tribute to his unwavering commitment to public service.

“Being recognised for my work is a great honour and a moment of deep satisfaction. This award belongs to the entire KLE staff,” Dr Kore said.