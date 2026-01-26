Belagavi POCSO Court sentences gang-rape accused to life and 20 years, orders Rs 10 lakh compensation

The victim’s mother had initially filed a complaint at the Tilakwadi Police Station, which was later transferred to the Market Police Station

Judge CM Pushpalatha, after examining 17 witnesses, 124 documents, and 5 material objects, found the accused guilty. The primary accused Sakib Beg Fayaz Nizami (22) and Ravi Siddappa Naikkodi (34) sentenced life imprisonment and fine of Rs 8,76,000 each and 20 years of imprisonment to their alliance Rohan Rajeshkumar Patil (23) and Ashutosh Maruti Patil (25) and fine of Rs 6 lakh each.

Recognising the severity of the trauma, the court has directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 10 Lakhs as compensation to the victim girl. The investigation was led by PSI Hussain Saab L. Kerur, along with CPI Parashuram S. Poojari and Mahantesh K. Dhamannavar. Special Public Prosecutor LV Patil, represented the government and successfully argued the case, leading to the conviction.