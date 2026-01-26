BYV: Minority appeasement now the only game for CM

HUBBALLI: Slamming the Congress government, BJP state president and MLA B Y Vijayendra said that despite being in power for the last two-and-a-half years, there has been no development in the state.
He said here on Sunday that even with a highly experienced chief minister, neither a single paisa has been allocated for the state’s development nor has any new scheme been announced so far.
The government has been unable to manage funds even for its guarantee schemes. It is increasing prices to fill the coffers. Even grocery stores are selling liquor because of pressure from the government. The Siddaramaiah government is turning Karnataka into a state of drunkards, which is a unfortunate, he added
A deception is being played out in Hubballi in the name of handing over houses. In fact, the project dated back to BS Yediyurappa’s tenure. When BJP was in power at the municipal corporation, 16 acres were allotted to the Slum Board. The Central government also extended financial assistance. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah merely cut the ribbon and delivered grand speeches, he criticised.
He alleged that Excise Minister BZ Zameer Khan has encouraged liquor sales in the name of programmes. This is a shameless and disgraceful government. The chief minister, who came to power in the name of AHINDA, has forgotten the backward classes and is now indulging only in minority appeasement.