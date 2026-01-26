Eight luminaries from Karnataka win Padma awards

BENGALURU: Eight stalwarts from Karnataka from diverse fields have been picked for this year’s Padma awards by the central government. One of them is a Padma Bhushan awardee, while seven others are Padma Shri winners. Shatavadhani R Ganesh has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan in the art category.

The Padma Shri awardees are Ankegowda M (social work); Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore (literature and education); SG Susheelamma (social work); Shashi Shekhar Vempati (literature and education); Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar (science and engineering); Dr Suresh Hanagavadi (medicine) and TT Jagannathan (posthumous; trade and industry).

The awards will be presented in March or April.

Shatavadhani Ganesh has been honoured for reviving Sanskrit arts of Ashtavadhana and Shatavadhana. A renowned polyglot, Ganesh has revived the lost art forms with over a thousand performances across the country.

Dr Susheelamma has rendered exemplary service through Sumangali Seva Ashrama, an orphanage that takes in not just orphans, but also women in distress.