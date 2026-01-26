Express Dialogues| ‘Simpler taxation is key expectation from Budget’

The key expectation is simplification of taxation, particularly TDS, which currently creates a heavy compliance burden, says K Ravi, Chairman, International Business Expert Committee, the Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce. Ahead of the Union budget, Ravi speaks on the concerns of MSMEs, shortcomings of manufacturing in Karnataka, shortage of skilled labour, reasons for failure of startups and others. Excerpts....

It is a common conception that Bengaluru’s economy is almost entirely tech-driven. Is that true?

Karnataka accounts for around 36 per cent of the country’s Information Technology sector. This is primarily due to the priority given to engineering education in the state since its inception. Coming to other sectors, I think as far as manufacturing is concerned, we are way behind Tamil Nadu and other states. I was in Japan back in September, where Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce (BCIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mayor of Osaka. It was signed specifically in terms of manufacturing. The Kansai region is very strong in terms of manufacturing, and they are very keen to collaborate with Indian companies. I feel the Karnataka government has to provide a lot more impetus to manufacturing.

Do you think AI will replace human talent?

There’s a lot of hype about AI. But let us also understand that AI cannot take care of all our requirements per se. It may do 90 per cent of the work, but the last 10 per cent has to be human output. I can use ChatGPT or any other software and get all the answers, but that doesn’t look authentic. Maybe it can be employed in jobs of “repetitive” requirements, but not elsewhere.