Guv can make changes to R-Day speech, but not the one prepared for joint session: Siddu

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said while Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has the discretion to make changes to his Republic Day speech, but is constitutionally bound to deliver the address prepared by the state government for the joint session of the legislature.

Speaking to media persons at Mysuru Airport, Siddaramaiah said there is no rule mandating that the governor must read out the government-prepared speech on Republic Day. “Some changes can be made. We do not know what the governor will do tomorrow. However, Articles 176 and 163 of the Constitution clearly state that the governor should address the joint session by reading the speech prepared by the government,” he said.

He added that the government has no objection to the governor explaining the issue to the President of India. “We will not explain anything further to the president on this matter,” he said.

Responding to DCM D K Shivakumar and Industries Minister M B Patil attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, the CM said Karnataka offers a favourable investment climate. “There are skilled human resources in the state. Skill training is also being provided to unskilled workers, and those who complete the training are assured of employment,” he said.

Reacting to JDS supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s recent allegation that the Congress government illegally targeted and arrested H D Revanna, Siddaramaiah dismissed the claims as politically motivated. “JDS will not come to power under any circumstances. Deve Gowda has made a political statement. JDS leaders believe they can come to power by aligning with the BJP, but even if they secure a majority, the BJP will not hand over power to JDS,” he said.