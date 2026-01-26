Guv can make changes to R-Day speech, but not the one prepared for joint session: Siddu

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said while Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has the discretion to make changes to his Republic Day speech, but is constitutionally bound to deliver the address prepared by the state government for the joint session of the legislature.
Speaking to media persons at Mysuru Airport, Siddaramaiah said there is no rule mandating that the governor must read out the government-prepared speech on Republic Day. “Some changes can be made. We do not know what the governor will do tomorrow. However, Articles 176 and 163 of the Constitution clearly state that the governor should address the joint session by reading the speech prepared by the government,” he said.
He added that the government has no objection to the governor explaining the issue to the President of India. “We will not explain anything further to the president on this matter,” he said.
Responding to DCM D K Shivakumar and Industries Minister M B Patil attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, the CM said Karnataka offers a favourable investment climate. “There are skilled human resources in the state. Skill training is also being provided to unskilled workers, and those who complete the training are assured of employment,” he said.
Reacting to JDS supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s recent allegation that the Congress government illegally targeted and arrested H D Revanna, Siddaramaiah dismissed the claims as politically motivated. “JDS will not come to power under any circumstances. Deve Gowda has made a political statement. JDS leaders believe they can come to power by aligning with the BJP, but even if they secure a majority, the BJP will not hand over power to JDS,” he said.
He asserted that Congress would secure a clear majority in the 2028 Assembly elections and form the government. “The chief ministerial candidate will be decided by the party high command,” he added.
Siddaramaiah clarified that the state government has not interfered in the case against Revanna or in any other case. “The police have acted strictly according to the law. JDS leaders are spreading falsehoods. Why should we target Revanna? If they come to power, they too will have to act as per law. The government has nothing to do with the case,” he said.
On budget preparations, Siddaramaiah said he would begin official budget meetings from February 2. “The finance department has already completed the preparatory work. I will start the formal discussions from February 2. The state continues to have an open and investor-friendly environment, which has led to increased investments,” he said.
Responding to BJP leaders’ allegations that the state’s tableau was not selected for the Republic Day parade due to a lack of coordination with the Centre, Siddaramaiah said there had been extensive correspondence with the Central government. “Despite this, the tableau was not selected,” he added.
Refusal to read state’s R-Day speech will prove Centre pulling Guv’s strings: M B Patil
Vijayapura: Industries Minister MB Patil said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will prove himself to be an “agent” of the Union government if he refuses to deliver the Republic Day speech prepared by the state government. Addressing media persons on Sunday, he said by not reading the speech prepared by the state government at the joint session of the legislature, the governor showed that he was acting at the behest of the Centre and has not discharged his Constitutional duties.
“It is the duty of the governor to read out the speech prepared by the state government as he is officially representing the state. The same governor has read out the government’s speech in the past, but now why did be refuse to do so?” he said. He noted that the governor refused to read out the speech as it had a matter that was critical of the Union government’s decision to rename MGNREGA. “
The state government is airing its voice against the renaming of the scheme. The structural changes made in the scheme will take away the job opportunities of rural people. The state government is against the Centre’s move. The governor should have read the government’s speech which is his Constitutional duty,” he said.
He expressed dismay that such a bad precedent has emerged where governors are refusing to read the state government’s speech. It was the Tamil Nadu governor who started it first and now the Karnataka governor has followed suit. The governors of non-BJP ruled states have resorted to such unconstitutional actions, he said.