Karnataka Governor urges citizens to vote freely

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday urged voters to exercise their franchise freely and fairly, without fear, pressure or inducement, and to actively uphold democratic values. He was speaking at the 16th National Voters’ Day programme organised by the State Election Commission in the city. He also distributed state-level awards conferred by the Election Commission of India for excellence in electoral performance.

The Governor said National Voters’ Day is an occasion to reaffirm the importance, dignity and role of citizens in the democratic system guaranteed by the Constitution. Noting that India is the world’s largest democracy, he said its strength lies in constitutional ideals and the active participation of informed citizens. “One vote, one voice and one responsibility, this is the soul of democracy,” he said.