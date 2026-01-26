Karnataka Governor urges citizens to vote freely

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday urged voters to exercise their franchise freely and fairly, without fear, pressure or inducement, and to actively uphold democratic values. He was speaking at the 16th National Voters’ Day programme organised by the State Election Commission in the city. He also distributed state-level awards conferred by the Election Commission of India for excellence in electoral performance.
The Governor said National Voters’ Day is an occasion to reaffirm the importance, dignity and role of citizens in the democratic system guaranteed by the Constitution. Noting that India is the world’s largest democracy, he said its strength lies in constitutional ideals and the active participation of informed citizens. “One vote, one voice and one responsibility, this is the soul of democracy,” he said.
He emphasised that by granting voting rights to every eligible citizen, the Constitution has ensured that the supreme authority of governance rests with the people. Voting, he said, is not only a legal right but also a constitutional responsibility. Highlighting India’s inclusive and transparent electoral framework, he observed that the strength of democracy lies in free, fair and transparent elections, supported by active voter participation.
Describing voting as both a right and a duty, the Governor said every vote is an offering to the Republic. “Through voting, citizens contribute to governance, development priorities, social justice and the future of generations to come. Every vote thus strengthens the foundation of democracy,” he said. Referring to electoral systems worldwide, the Governor noted that India follows a direct electoral system. Stressing the role of youth in nation-building, he said young people represent the strength, innovation and vision of the nation, and that even a single vote can bring about positive change.