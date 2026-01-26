Kerehalli booked for spreading false claims against DG&IGP

BENGALURU: The cybercrime police have booked cow vigilante and Hindutva activist Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates for allegedly spreading false information against Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) M.A. Saleem. This is the third FIR registered against Kerehalli in the last 10 days.

According to the FIR registered on January 23, Kerehalli, along with four to five associates, allegedly went to a property on Kempapura Shweta Farm Road near Soladevanahalli on January 22. The property belongs to Sakina Tasleem.

The accused are alleged to have made false claims that people from Bangladesh had been brought through human trafficking and were being illegally sheltered at the premises. They also allegedly claimed that the property was a ‘benami’ asset belonging to DG&IGP Saleem and further alleged that Bangladeshi Muslims were illegally residing in Bengaluru.