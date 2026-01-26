Mandya’s bibliophile Ankegowda says credit goes to his supporters

MYSURU: Ankegowda, founder of the renowned Pustaka Mane library in Haralahalli near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, has been recognised for his unwavering service over five decades to literature, education and the promotion of reading culture at the grassroots level.

Speaking to TNIE, Ankegowda said, “It feels good to be recognised for the work I have been doing for five decades. This honour belongs as much to the people who have supported me as it does to me.”

Asked whether he had any unfulfilled demands or issues he wished to raise with the government, Ankegowda said, “If I make any demand now, it may appear commercial.

When the time comes, the government and authorities will recognise what needs to be done and fulfil it,” he said. Ankegowda, a native of Mandya district, is best known for building one of India’s largest personal libraries, housing over two million books in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. The collection is open to the public free of cost.