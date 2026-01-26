Min: Centre, RSS behind Guv speech decision

KALABURAGI: There were no derogatory matter against the Centre in the speech prepared by the government for the governor to read during the joint session of the legislature, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Kharge said it was not right on the part of the governor to leave the house without reading the speech. It was an unconstitutional move, he added.

“The governor should have read the speech patiently and then paid homage to the national anthem. His behavior was not in accordance with the Constitution. Legislative Council member BK Hariprasad and MLA Sharath Bachhegowda objected to this. Why are BJP leaders, who are demanding action against Hariprasad and Bachegowda, not seeking action against the governor for not paying respect to the national anthem?” he said.