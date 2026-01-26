Min: Centre, RSS behind Guv speech decision

KALABURAGI: There were no derogatory matter against the Centre in the speech prepared by the government for the governor to read during the joint session of the legislature, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Kharge said it was not right on the part of the governor to leave the house without reading the speech. It was an unconstitutional move, he added.
“The governor should have read the speech patiently and then paid homage to the national anthem. His behavior was not in accordance with the Constitution. Legislative Council member BK Hariprasad and MLA Sharath Bachhegowda objected to this. Why are BJP leaders, who are demanding action against Hariprasad and Bachegowda, not seeking action against the governor for not paying respect to the national anthem?” he said.
“Were there any derogatory words in the speech prepared by the government? There were details of letters written by the CM to Modi, letters written by me and CR Patil to Union minister Shivraj Singh Chavan and those by Krishna Byre Gowda to the Centre regarding the state’s demands,” he said.
“Is it wrong to seek release of grants under the 15th Finance Commission for panchayats? Under BV-G RAM G, the state’s share was fixed at 40%. Was the state’s opinion heard before presenting it in the parliament? Is it wrong to question it? Is it wrong to inform people through the governor? The governor left the Legislative Session without reading the speech per the direction of the Centre and the RSS. The BJP and RSS have no respect for the national anthem,” Kharge said.