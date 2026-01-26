Susheelamma: From classroom moment to Padma Shri award

BENGALURU: Conferred with the Padma Shri for Social Work, SG Susheelamma gives the credit to her experience as a Class 9 student, which made her determined to take up social work, and shaped her life’s purpose.

Born into a wealthy family in Chamarajpet, young Susheelamma was schooling in Vani Vilas Government School when she received a textbook donated by the alumni.

She stood in the queue for economically poor students to collect the book, an experience that left a deep impression. “I decided then that if I ever start earning, I will do something for society,” she recalls.

After working in a factory for 15 years, Susheelamma quit and founded Sumangali Seva Ashrama in 1975 with just Rs 15. Over the years, her organisation expanded into a comprehensive social service initiative, running 18 primary health centres, implementing housing projects and promoting environmental sustainability.

She also established a Kannada-medium school for girls and provides care for elderly women. She calls the Padma Shri a “special honour” that will open new avenues to serve society.