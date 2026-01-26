Traffic diversions in place on Shivamogga–Bhadravathi Road after landslide near Machenahalli

SHIVAMOGGA: Authorities have imposed traffic restrictions and announced alternative routes after a landslide choked the Shivamogga-Bhadravathi Road, part of National Highway 206, near Machenahalli village in Nidige Hobli of Shivamogga taluk.
The landslide occurred on January 22 in front of the TMAES Ayurveda College, close to the KMF Dairy building. Officials said some roadwork was underway on the stretch when the incident occurred.
The affected stretch was inspected by contractors concerned on January 23 and 24. The service road at the site has been severely damaged, prompting authorities to restrict two-way traffic and allow only one-way movement as a safety measure.
As per the revised traffic arrangement, only light motor vehicles will be allowed to use the service road in front of the KMF Dairy building. Heavy vehicles have been completely barred from this stretch. Heavy vehicles travelling from Bhadravathi to Shivamogga have been diverted via Bhadravathi IB Circle (Military Camp), Hiriyur, Hunesekatte Junction, Lakkinakoppa Junction, Shivamogga Airport Road and MRS Circle. Vehicles moving from Shivamogga towards Bhadravathi will take the reverse route via MRS Circle, Shivamogga Airport, Lakkinakoppa Junction, Hunesekatte Junction, Hiriyur and Bhadravati IB Circle.
Light vehicles travelling from Bhadravati to Shivamogga have been advised to use the Bhadravati–Times International School route via Shivarama Nagar, Machenahalli Industrial Area, Malavagoppa and MRS Circle.
Authorities have urged motorists to follow the diversion signs and cooperate with traffic personnel until repair works are completed and normal traffic is restored.