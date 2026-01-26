Winzo laundered Rs 3,522 crore, says ED

According to the ED, Winzo operates a real money gaming platform offering over 100 games and claims a user base of around 25 crore, largely from Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities. The company allegedly charged commissions on user bets, while assuring players that the platform was free from bots and manipulation.

However, the probe found that the games were systematically manipulated. Till December 2023, the games were allegedly embedded with bots and AI-driven profiles. Between May 2024 and August 2025, Winzo allegedly altered its modus operandi by simulating historical gameplay data of dormant or inactive users against real players without their knowledge. The use of bots was allegedly concealed under misleading internal terms such as ‘Engagement Play’, ‘Past Performance of Player’ and ‘Persona’.

The ED stated that users were initially lured with small bonuses and easy wins to build trust, after which harder bot profiles were deployed

when users began placing higher bets, leading to substantial losses. The agency claims that genuine users lost around Rs 734 crore to bot profiles, while higher-value winnings were often blocked through restrictive withdrawal mechanisms, forcing continued gameplay.

The probe further revealed that Winzo failed to return legitimate user winnings and deposits worth Rs 47.66 crore, even after the Union government banned real money gaming. The company generated total proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 3522.05 crore during the financial years 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The ED stated that the proceeds of crime were laundered through shell companies in the US and Singapore, with about USD 55 million transferred abroad under the guise of overseas direct investment. An additional Rs 230crore was allegedly diverted to a subsidiary as purported loans, while attempts to divert another Rs 150 crore failed due to non-submission of mandatory documents.