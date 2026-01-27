After pilots complain, HAL revokes nod to switch on floodlights at Karnataka Golf Association

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has revoked the approval given to operate floodlights at night at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) as they are posing a risk to aircraft landing at the HAL Airport.

Despite HAL warning KGA multiple times, the harsh, bright lights were not being switched off, and pilots had complained to HAL about difficulty in operating their aircraft.

HAL first communicated to KGA on January 12, asking it to switch off the floodlights, citing that non-compliance would be a violation of Section 66 of the Aircraft Rules of 1937, Part 1 - Series 4 of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs), and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam (Indian Aircraft Act) of 2024.

As per the letter written by HAL General Manager V Sri Krishna Prasad to KGA Honorary Secretary Madhur Sood on January 20, KGA not only failed to comply with the directions sent on January 12, but also disregarded repeated instructions sent on January 16 and 17 by keeping the floodlights on. As pilots had continued to complain to HAL about the harsh lights, the approval was withdrawn.

Sood told TNIE, “The floodlights will not be on today (January 26)”, but declined to comment further, adding that he was out of station.