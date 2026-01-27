Bedthi–Varada river interlinking project is fight for life: MP Basavaraj Bommai

HAVERI : The Bedthi–Varada river interlinking project is a matter of survival and future security for the people of the region, and the struggle for it is a fight for life itself, BJP MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said, clarifying that the movement is not against any individual or state.

Speaking at a meeting of religious heads, political leaders, and representatives of various organisations here at Hukkeri Mutt on Monday, Bommai said the question of water ownership was not limited to one district but concerns the entire world. “Nature provides water freely, and humanity must learn to share it responsibly. While wars have been fought for power, future conflicts will be over water, making its conservation and equitable distribution critical”, he added.

Bommai noted that India has moved from a water-secure “green zone” to a “red zone” in recent decades. Recognising this challenge, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee initiated the concept of interlinking rivers, proposing connections between major rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery. In South India alone, interlinking the Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery rivers could yield 500-1,000 TMC of water, of which Karnataka is estimated to receive about 44 TMC.

He emphasised that the Bedthi-Varada-Dharma river interlinking is an intra-state project and does not involve inter-state disputes. The project proposes barrages instead of dams, lift irrigation from outside river basins, and minimal environmental impact.