BJP, JDS intensify call seeking action against Congress leaders

BENGALURU: To protest against the ruling Congress legislators allegedly insulting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, BJP and JDS legislators are staging a demonstration near the Gandhi statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday morning.

Former minister and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar questioned the timing of Congress’s ‘Lok Bhavan Chalo’ on Tuesday when the legislature session is under way.

N Ravi Kumar, BJP MLC and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Council, demanded action against Congress legislators BK Hariprasad, S Ravi and Sharath Bacche Gowda. Some Congress legislators allegedly tried to stop the Governor while he was exiting the assembly hall after delivering a brief address to the joint session of the legislature on Thursday.

“This is not only unacceptable but also condemnable. Our demand is that action should be taken against these Congress legislators,” he said. It is unbecoming of the Congress leadership to insult the Constitutional head of the state in the Assembly, he added.

He termed the Congress protest against VB-G RAM G Act as an attempt to cover up irregularities in MGNREGA. “The Congress protest is meaningless and an extravagant exercise in utter futility. The VB-G RAM G Act is people-friendly, fool-proof, transparent and fully accountable,” he claimed. He hit out at the police for not arresting Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, who created a ruckus in Ballari a few weeks ago that resulted in the firing by a private gunman and the subsequent death of a Congress worker.