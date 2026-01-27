Copper price rise triggers search for alternatives

BENGALURU: With the price of silver rising sharply and copper gradually following the trend, researchers and experts at the incubation centre of the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) are now looking for affordable alternatives for use in batteries.
"Silver was the ideal precious metal to be used, and its alternatives were copper and aluminum. But they have all become very expensive. Lithium, an imported metal, is also becoming expensive and scarce with the rise in demand for electric vehicle batteries. So now there is a need to look for affordable alternative resources. This has now brought us back to square one in finding solutions for having battery-enabled power storage,” said a KREDL official.
Sources in the incubation centre said that with the pace at which the state government is looking for solutions, chances are bleak that it would make any headway in the next two years, and by the time a solution is found, it may become redundant.
The KREDL is now working to involve startups and innovation experts in Karnataka to partner with them in finding alternative metals that can be used for battery storage.
“We are creating a road map where we will work with and support the startups in their innovations. The financial models, however, are yet to be worked upon,” sources in the incubation centre said.
The researchers are also seeking solutions from experts in leading institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore and other leading educational institutions in the country.
“China has been the leader in battery storage. They also hold a monopoly in using silver. But they are also finding it very expensive and are looking for alternatives.
India will have to beat China if it wants to be Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Karnataka needs to take the lead and work quickly,” said Dr MH Swaminath, the chairman of KREDL Incubation Centre expert committee.
Swaminath, however, said there have been very few instances where states have surpassed the demand in power generation, requiring storage facilities. Still the government needs to find affordable, easy and quick solutions for storing power. The options currently under consideration are expensive and hence, not viable, he said.