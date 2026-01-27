Copper price rise triggers search for alternatives

BENGALURU: With the price of silver rising sharply and copper gradually following the trend, researchers and experts at the incubation centre of the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) are now looking for affordable alternatives for use in batteries.

"Silver was the ideal precious metal to be used, and its alternatives were copper and aluminum. But they have all become very expensive. Lithium, an imported metal, is also becoming expensive and scarce with the rise in demand for electric vehicle batteries. So now there is a need to look for affordable alternative resources. This has now brought us back to square one in finding solutions for having battery-enabled power storage,” said a KREDL official.

Sources in the incubation centre said that with the pace at which the state government is looking for solutions, chances are bleak that it would make any headway in the next two years, and by the time a solution is found, it may become redundant.

The KREDL is now working to involve startups and innovation experts in Karnataka to partner with them in finding alternative metals that can be used for battery storage.

“We are creating a road map where we will work with and support the startups in their innovations. The financial models, however, are yet to be worked upon,” sources in the incubation centre said.