Day after two tourists died in boat capsizing, Udupi tightens safety measures

UDUPI: A day after a boat capsized near Malpe, claiming two lives, Udupi Deputy Commissioner (DC) SwaroopaTK directed all tourist boat operators in the district to submit the required documents and register with the Tourism Department within 45 days as part of enhanced safety measures.

Chairing a coastal safety meeting on Tuesday, the DC emphasised that tourist safety at beaches and coastal destinations must be the top priority.

“All precautionary measures must be implemented to ensure that no loss of life occurs while visitors enjoy the district’s natural beauty,” she said.

The DC clarified that only boats with proper clearance from the Police, Port Department, Coast Guard, local authorities, and Tourism Department will be allowed to operate. Licensed boats must renew their permits annually, and operators running boats without permission will be barred from carrying passengers.