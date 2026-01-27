Gutkha advertisements on Karnataka RTC buses spark protests

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses have been wrapped in advertisements that indirectly promote gutkha and chewing tobacco that are claimed and advertised as ‘elaichi’. “After the ban on gutkha ad, companies are making a mockery of the law”, said S J Chander, Convener of the Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka.

These ads have triggered a fresh public debate in Bengaluru on surrogate advertising promoting gutkha and chewing tobacco that are already rampantand. BMTC officials have maintained that the corporation does not permit tobacco advertising. “These advertisements are of elaichi, not pan masala. We don’t allow tobacco or similar product advertisements on our buses,” an official said.

Public health experts argue that such branding plays on long-standing associations. “This has been going on since 2011” said Chander, pointing out that pan masala and tobacco are commonly sold in two sachets at the same shops, “Everyone knows people buy them together, to make gutkha. Only the packaging has changed, not the practice.”

Chander argued that advertising ‘kesar’ is a psychological trick. “Why would anyone spend crores to promote kesar? People don’t buy kesar after seeing the ad, they buy gutkha.”

Dr Thriveni B S, a Public Health Specialist said, “This is being projected as cardamom or as flavoured mouth freshener. Despite letters from the Health Department, such ads continue on buses and have now expanded to entire bus wraps, likely for higher revenue. Officers must be sensitive and protect public interest and health by stopping indirect promotion of harmful tobacco products.”

Y G Muralidharan, founder of the Consumer Rights Education and Awareness Trust (CREAT) and public health activist, said the issue goes beyond one brand.