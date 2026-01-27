Jute sacks hard to come by, millet farmers jittery over delay in purchase

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU : The delay in the supply of gunny bags has jeopardised the procurement of ragi and jowar crops at minimum support price (MSP), affecting over 2.5 lakh farmers across the state who harvested their crop almost two months ago. Only gunny bags are suitable to pack the millets.

The production of sacks has been hit in Kolkata because of scarcity of jute. The jute industry works in coordination with the Jute Technology Mission of India. Ban on the import of low quality sacks from neighbouring countries, especially Bangladesh, was also one of the factors for the supply disruption, sources said.

The Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (KFCSCL) has put forth an indent for 1.5 crore sacks and expects the first consignment to arrive by February second week.

The corporation has around 20 lakh bags, but it cannot start the procurement, because once the process starts, it cannot be stopped as it would draw the ire of farmers, an official told TNIE.

“In November, there was a bumper harvest of ragi crop. Any further delay in procurement will result in the exploitation of farmers as they may inevitably sell the produce at low prices in open market. It may also lead to farmers borrowing from money lenders to sustain and prepare for the next sowing season,” warned HJ Padmaraju, a farmer from Tovinakere village near Tumakuru.