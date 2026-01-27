Jute sacks hard to come by, millet farmers jittery over delay in purchase

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU : The delay in the supply of gunny bags has jeopardised the procurement of ragi and jowar crops at minimum support price (MSP), affecting over 2.5 lakh farmers across the state who harvested their crop almost two months ago. Only gunny bags are suitable to pack the millets.
The production of sacks has been hit in Kolkata because of scarcity of jute. The jute industry works in coordination with the Jute Technology Mission of India. Ban on the import of low quality sacks from neighbouring countries, especially Bangladesh, was also one of the factors for the supply disruption, sources said.
The Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (KFCSCL) has put forth an indent for 1.5 crore sacks and expects the first consignment to arrive by February second week.
The corporation has around 20 lakh bags, but it cannot start the procurement, because once the process starts, it cannot be stopped as it would draw the ire of farmers, an official told TNIE.
“In November, there was a bumper harvest of ragi crop. Any further delay in procurement will result in the exploitation of farmers as they may inevitably sell the produce at low prices in open market. It may also lead to farmers borrowing from money lenders to sustain and prepare for the next sowing season,” warned HJ Padmaraju, a farmer from Tovinakere village near Tumakuru.
The MSP for ragi at Rs 4,886 per quintal is profitable, which is why farmers have been waiting for procurement by the government, he said.
In Tumakuru district alone, 56,991 farmers have registered with KFCSCL to sell 12.95 lakh quintals. District manager of the corporation Tanveer Ali said that indent has been placed for 26 lakh gunny bags.
Sowmya G, Joint Director, Food and Civil Supplies Department, said the procurement, hopefully, will start by the first week of February.
IN THE QUEUE
MSP for ragi - Rs 4,886
2.57 lakh farmers registered to sell 60 lakh quintal
MSP for jowar - Rs 3,699, 15,411 farmers registered to sell 8.86 lakh quintal as against the target-30 lakh quintal (registration continued)