Karnataka govt to recruit 6,000 teachers for KPS schools, says Minister Madhu Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Monday said that he is all set to submit a proposal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to recruit 6,000 music, physical education and art teachers exclusively for Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) across the state.

Bangarappa said the recruitment will comprise 2,000 teachers for each subject once he receives the CM’s approval. “The government is expediting the recruitment of teachers, especially for Kalyana Karnataka districts,” he said.

The minister said the government has sanctioned setting up of 900 KPS units at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore – 3,000 units more than the earlier approval for 500 schools. “The KPS units aim to provide facilities from LKG to Class 12 under one roof. The CM is set to inaugurate the schools in Shivamogga district in February or March,” he said, adding that free textbooks and notebooks would be provided to students in all classes from the next academic year.

Bangarappa said the government will also implement the State Education Policy (SEP) soon. Several infrastructure projects are underway in the district, including night landing facilities at the airport, the upgradation of McGann Hospital and construction of a cancer hospital on the Kidwai model, a trauma centre, hi-tech crematorium, dormitory, MCA block and a central library, he said.

The government is fulfilling its promises and empowering people through its five guarantee schemes, while simultaneously pushing development works across the state.