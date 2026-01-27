Karnataka govt's guarantee schemes helping women: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said on Monday that Bengaluru tops the list of cities in terms of women’s safety as per a survey.

Delivering his Republic Day address here, he said under the guarantee schemes of the state government, Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries. Surveys indicated that the guarantee schemes introduced by the government, based on the concept of Universal Basic Income, have brought significant changes in the lives of beneficiaries, especially women.

“Studies indicate that people’s purchasing power has increased and many poor families have been empowered financially,” he said.

“A new economic and social enthusiasm has emerged among women. Surveys indicate that Bengaluru ranks first in the country in terms of women’s safety. This is a matter of pride for the state,” the Governor said.

Referring to empowerment of women, he said Karnataka has taken some revolutionary decisions, keeping in mind the health and well-being of women workers. “Women workers are now allowed to take menstrual leave for 12 days in a year,” he added.

On the progress achieved by the Revenue Department, Gehlot said over 80% of pending cases in revenue courts have been disposed of and 1,11,111 beneficiaries received title deeds. Around one lakh title deeds are ready for distribution. Revenue records are being digitised to protect the interests of farmers. For the convenience of residential site owners, approval has been granted to convert ‘B’ khatas into ‘A’ khatas.

This will benefit over 20 lakh people in the limits of urban local bodies. The e-Swathu system has helped a large number of people, he said.