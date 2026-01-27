Lok Bhavan Chalo, Assembly resolution in Congress plans demanding rollback of VB-G RAM-G Act

BENGALURU: KPCC will organise ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ to protest against the Union government’s decision of replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Act here on Tuesday. “We will organise a protest march and also pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the new Act,” DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar told reporters on Monday after unfurling the tricolour in front of the KPCC office. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary and Congress in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and others will attend the rally.

On the proposed resolution, Shivakumar said the Congress will seek withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act. “Just as black farm laws were repealed, this law too should be withdrawn. Our protest will continue till that happens,’’ he said. He said after the current session, protests will be held in all assembly constituencies, where district in-charge ministers and other leaders of the party will take part. Processions will be part of the protests. Also, protests will be held in the limits of gram panchayats.

“MGNREGA was launched 20 years ago when Congress leader Manmohan Singh was PM. Launched in honour of Mahatma Gandhi, the scheme guaranteed the right to employment to people of rural areas. That right is now being curtailed,” he said.

Panchayat members and beneficiaries of the scheme will participate in the protests. “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead them,’’ he said. Shivakumar sought to know if the Union government provides funds for the scheme.