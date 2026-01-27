Mandya women secure second spot in MGNREGA

MANDYA: Mandya district has secured second place in the state in women’s participation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), now rechristened Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering during Republic Day celebrations at Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium in Mandya, the minister said equality and social justice form the core principles of the Congress government.

“In line with economic empowerment, women empowerment, social justice and equality, our government is implementing several pro-people schemes. We have fulfilled our promises by successfully rolling out the ambitious five-guarantee schemes,” he said.

He said Shakti Yojana has been implemented to empower women. In Mandya district alone, 18.64 crore free travel tickets were issued to women at a cost of Rs 511 crore. Under Anna Bhagya Yojana, 10kg rice and other foodgrains are being distributed to every BPL and Antyodaya card holder, benefiting 4,30,208 people. Under the Gruha Jyoti Yojana, 5,02,889 consumers have registered, and by the end of December, Rs 278.48crore was disbursed towards the free electricity scheme.