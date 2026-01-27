MLC SV Sankanur walks out as Minister HK Patil says VB-G RAM G not ‘pro-poor’

GADAG : The Republic Day function at Gadag on Monday witnessed a commotion when MLC SV Sankanur walked out mid-way through Law Minister HK Patil’s speech, objecting to the latter terming the newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme as “not pro-poor”.

After hoisting the flag, the minister started his speech by speaking about the advantages of MGNREGA and mentioned that its replacement is not pro-poor. Objecting to this, the MLC stood up, saying he does not agree to this, and came up to the minister’s podium. Sankanur then told the minister that he will not agree that VB-G RAM G is not pro-poor and walked out of the function, taking the audience by surprise.

“This is a government function and there should be no room for political voices. Terming the VB-G RAM G as not pro-poor will create confusion among the public. Such political comments should not come from a minister who is in a responsible position. We are giving more than MGNREGA and the minister is sending a wrong message to people,” he said.