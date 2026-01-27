Nimhans’ online session on tech addiction a hit

BENGALURU: In order to address the addiction to mobile phones and social media increasing widely among schoolchildren, the Nimhans’ Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Clinic is organising an online training session for parents every Saturday. Named Parent Group for Management of Technology Addiction (PGMTA), the session has attracted more than 5,500 parents since its launch in July 2025.

Dr Manoj Sharma, who heads the SHUT Clinic, said, “Before conducting each online session, we announce it on various social media platforms including X, Facebook and Instagram. Every week, the session gets on an average 300 registrations from parents across India who hail from various social and economic backgrounds. However, we restrict it to 50–60 people for each session so that each parent’s question can be addressed using various case studies we have seen so far.”

About the problems that parents face in helping their children overcome technology addiction, Sharma said, “The main issue is convincing children about the importance of limited use of mobile phones and social media. They are in constant fear that children will take their advice wrongly and resort to serious steps like self-harm, start lying to them and even become aggressive and irritated. The resistance has also led to serious fights in some families, forcing them to approach psychologists and therapists for counselling.”