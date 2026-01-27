On-the-run after abusing municipal commissioner, Congress leader Rajeev Gowda arrested from Kerala

CHIKKABALLAPUR : Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, who was absconding after two separate cases were filed against him at Sidlaghatta police station recently, was arrested from Kerala, sources said on Monday. Chikballapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kushal Chousksey has confirmed the arrest.

The sources said the Karnataka police team which made the arrest is bringing Gowda to Sidlaghatta, and he is likely to be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Gowda, who contested the 2023 Assembly election from Siddlaghatta on Congress ticket and lost, is accused of threatening Municipal Commissioner Amrutha over phone on January 14 after municipal workers removed unauthorised flex boards installed by his followers. The conversation went viral on social media and sparked protests demanding his arrest. Gowda later posted an apology on social media.

On a complaint by Amrutha, Sidlaghatta police registered a criminal case against Gowda under several BNS Sections, such as use of criminal force agonist a public servant (132), threatening a public servant (224), intentional insult with intent to breach of peace (352), criminal intimidation 351(3) and abetting an offense that carried imprisonment (56).

Later, JDS MLA Ravi Kumar also filed a complaint against Gowda regarding the same incident, leading to the police registering another case against him.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka has rejected Gowda’s plea for quashing the FIRs against him. The Chinthamani district court has also rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by Gowda.

District In-charge Minister Dr MC Sudhakar on Monday condemned the incident and said the police will take action against Gowda. He said the Congress government would not tolerate any act against government officials. The Congress has suspended Gowda from the party and has sought an explanation from him.