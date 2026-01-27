People must elect those with understanding of Statute: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: Days after uneasy developments between the Karnataka government and the Lok Bhavan, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, in his Republic Day speech on Monday, said the most-important task before the people is to elect representatives who work with an understanding of the core spirit of the Constitution.

“The factors that influence the functioning of the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary are the people of the country and the political parties they chose as instruments to fulfill their aspirations.

The most important task before them is to elect representatives who work with an understanding of the core spirit of the Constitution and to preserve democracy through the continuous questioning and dialogue,” Gehlot said, referring to what Mahatma Gandhi had emphasised.

The Governor had objected to the state government’s attack on the Central government’s move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) with Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-GRAM G). In his address to the joint legislature on Thursday, Gehlot had read just three lines from the speech provided by the state government .

Unity in diversity is India’s strength, says Governor

In his address on Monday, the Governor said framers of the Constitution gave the system of governance to build a strong India through the states.

“The responsibility of preserving this federal structure without weakening it lies with all of us,” he said.

He added that the true strength of our republic lies in unity in diversity, the dynamism of democratic institutions, and commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution.