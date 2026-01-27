Summer temperature in Karnataka may be 1-4 degree celsius above normal this year

BENGALURU: Karnataka could experience a severe summer this year, with temperatures going up by nearly 3 degrees Celsius more than the normal in certain pockets. Also, it could be an early summer as temperatures are expected to start going up from February 15, experts said.

The state normally experiences summer between March and May with hot and humid conditions, and temperatures hovering between 28 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius. While the coastal region, including Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, experience high humidity, north-interior regions face extreme heat.

Bengaluru and other parts in south-interior Karnataka could face temperatures around 1 degree Celsius above normal, while coastal and north Karnataka regions may experience 2 degrees Celsius or more. In some extreme cases, it could even go up by 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

GS Srinivasa Reddy, former Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), told TNIE that a preliminary report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that summer temperatures will be above normal for the entire country.

“We expect similar conditions in Karnataka, with temperatures going 1-2 degrees Celsius above normal in certain pockets, especially in the Kalyan-Karnataka region, like Raichur, Ballari, Yadgir and Kalaburagi and also a few places in Kittur-Karnataka,’’ he said.

Other experts said the state could witness very less rainfall in January and February, around 8 mm in March and 36 mm in April. “As heat intensifies, there will be thunderstorm activities, which could occur in early March, as we expect early summer that could set in by the second week of February,’’ said an officer from the Karnataka State Disaster Management.