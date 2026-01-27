Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker’s chair being crafted by state artisans in Mysore

BENGALURU: The chair that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker will sit on will have a distinct Karnataka connection. The new chair is being built from rosewood sourced from Karnataka and carved by skilled artisans from the state.

Interestingly, its design chair closely resembles the chair that the Karnataka Speaker uses. While the Karnataka Speaker’s chair has a closed structure and features Gandaberunda and lion emblems, the UP Speaker’s chair will have an open design on all sides. Though the main structure of the chair will be similar, it will incorporate some design changes like the UP emblem instead of Karnataka’s Gandaberunda.

Karnataka Speaker UT Khader said that his UP counterpart Satish Mahana had earlier visited the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru and admired the Speaker’s chair. “Impressed by its design, Mahana expressed interest in having a similar chair made for the UP Assembly. We had got a similar chair done for Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi last year. When I showed him a photograph, he collected the contact details. The work is now being carried out in Mysuru,” Khader said.

According to an RTI activist, the chair made for the Suvarna Soudha had cost over Rs 43 lakh.