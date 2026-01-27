Wheelchair-bound Army veteran harassed by toll staff in Karnataka; staff issue apology

UDUPI: Toll staff at the Sasthan toll plaza issued an apology after allegations that an ex-serviceman was harassed over toll payment on Sunday night.

Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said the ex-serviceman involved has not filed any complaint.

The toll staff concerned also released a video apology.

“All staff members involved were summoned to the police station and were sensitised on appropriate conduct, especially while dealing with ex-servicemen and serving Armed Forces personnel,” the SP said.

The issue came to light after a video went viral on social media.

In the video, the ex-serviceman, identified as Shyamraj of the 21 Para Special Forces, is seen in a wheelchair presenting documents.

He says he passed through other toll booths without any issue, but was asked to pay the toll at the Sasthana toll plaza.

He possessed a battle casualty certificate and was entitled to exemption from paying the toll.

He was carrying an exemption certificate related to his wife’s posting. He is a war casualty of Operation Parakram.

He claimed that the Sasthana toll plaza staff, Suresh and Shivraj, stopped him despite him producing the necessary documents.