Wheelchair-bound Army veteran harassed by toll staff in Karnataka; staff issue apology

UDUPI: Toll staff at the Sasthan toll plaza issued an apology after allegations that an ex-serviceman was harassed over toll payment on Sunday night.
Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said the ex-serviceman involved has not filed any complaint.
The toll staff concerned also released a video apology.
“All staff members involved were summoned to the police station and were sensitised on appropriate conduct, especially while dealing with ex-servicemen and serving Armed Forces personnel,” the SP said.
The issue came to light after a video went viral on social media.
In the video, the ex-serviceman, identified as Shyamraj of the 21 Para Special Forces, is seen in a wheelchair presenting documents.
He says he passed through other toll booths without any issue, but was asked to pay the toll at the Sasthana toll plaza.
He possessed a battle casualty certificate and was entitled to exemption from paying the toll.
He was carrying an exemption certificate related to his wife’s posting. He is a war casualty of Operation Parakram.
He claimed that the Sasthana toll plaza staff, Suresh and Shivraj, stopped him despite him producing the necessary documents.
In the video, Shyamraj is also heard questioning Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over the incident.
The toll staff have stated the incident was reported at around 9 pm on Sunday.
“He gave his ex-serviceman ID. We said that there is no exemption. He gave the disability ID. We gave it to our seniors, but the response was delayed. We gave an exemption and apologised. We apologise for hurting the officer," they said.
Udupi DC Swaroopa T K termed the incident as very unfortunate.