Won’t stand misleading youth, says Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

MANGALURU: District in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao warned that the government would not tolerate any individual or organisation attempting to mislead local youth for personal gain or incite them into violence.

He delivered the Republic Day speech after unfurling the national flag at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru, on Monday.

The minister strongly condemned the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which guaranteed employment for the poor. He termed the replaced act as anti-poor, anti-labour, and unconstitutional, adding that it shifts power from panchayats and states to the central government.

The minister highlighted that special task forces comprising trained police officers have been set up in sensitive areas to monitor conflicts, unlawful activities, hate speech, and the spreading of false or provocative messages on social media.

These measures have significantly contributed to maintaining peace and order in the district. He added that divisive forces have been an obstacle to development, and the government’s efforts to improve law and order have laid the foundation for the district’s all-round progress.

Gundu Rao called upon everyone to respect the true values of their own religions while showing mutual respect for other faiths. If peace and harmony prevail in society, the district will develop, and the standard of living of the people will improve, he said.