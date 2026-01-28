Arecanut leaf spot disease affects 88,559 hectares in Karnataka; Rs 577 crore proposal sent to Centre

BENGALURU: “Arecanut leaf spot disease has been seen on 88,559 hectares in Malnad, coastal and Shivamogga region,” Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said, replying to a question raised by BJP MLC Prathap Simha Nayak and Congress MLC Bilkis Banu in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Addressing the Council on behalf of Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun, Chaluvarayaswamy said, “In Shivamogga, 32,124 acres are affected by leaf spot disease, 25,210 acres in Chikkamagaluru and 20,830 acres in Dakshina Kannada.” He went on to say that a proposal of Rs 577.76 crore has been sent to the Centre to provide assistance towards the adoption of phytosanitary measures (removal and destruction of disease-affected plant parts), plant protection measures and integrated nutrient management to control leaf spot disease, yellow leaf disease and rot disease affecting arecanut crop in Karnataka.

The minister said experts from the University of Agriculture and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga, and officers from the horticulture department provide information to areca farmers on nutrient management of arecanut plantations, making of canals for drainage, use of green manure and supply of fertilisers.

Chaluvarayaswamy clarified that the horticulture department does not have a scheme to provide compensation for crop loss, and said, “Under the Restructured Weather-based Crop Insurance Scheme, losses arising from or aggravated by diseases due to weather aberrations are indirectly included in insurance compensation and for 2024-25, compensation of Rs 472.54 crore was disbursed to 3.65 lakh eligible farmers.”