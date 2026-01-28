Ballari police seize over 20 bullock carts used for illegal sand transport

BALLARI : Sand transported illegally in bullock carts, instead of lorries or tippers, to avoid detection by the police? Busting this new modus operandi of the sand mafia, the police recently seized over 20 bullock carts that were allegedly transporting sand illegally. Sources in the police department said these bullock carts were operating during early morning and late-night hours to avoid the police. Also, no one suspects bullock carts to be transporting sand illegally as they are common in rural areas, they added.

Acting on specific information, teams from the Ballari Rural and city police raided multiple locations over the past few days and seized over 20 bullock carts. Also, cases were registered against 20 people at the Ballari Rural police station.

A senior police officer said, “Sand mafia is constantly changing tactics to bypass enforcement. We are keeping a close watch and will take strict action against anyone involved, regardless of the method used.”

The police have issued a stern warning to bullock cart owners, cautioning them against lending their carts or participating in illegal sand-related activities. Authorities stressed that ignorance will not be accepted as an excuse and that strict legal action will be initiated against violators.