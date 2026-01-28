Congress will intensify protest against VB-G RAM G, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Congress workers staged a massive protest here on Tuesday against the Centre’s decision of replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act.

Traffic was disrupted for almost three hours on Sheshadri Road, Race Course Road, Gandhi Nagar, Anand Rao Circle, KR Circle and other parts of the city due to the protest.

Addressing the protesters at Freedom Park, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The VB-G RAM G Act is an assault on the livelihood of Karnataka’s 71,00,000 active MGNREGA beneficiaries.” There are 37 lakh women, 13 lakh SCs, 8 lakh STs, 40 lakh OBCs and 10 lakh general category beneficiaries, he added.

Surjewala questioned the silence of BJP MPs and Union ministers who had voted in favour of the VB-G RAM G Act.

Alleging that the NDA government had murdered MGNREGA, he said under that scheme 100% of funds were given by the Union government. But under the VB-G RAM G Act, the Union government gives only 60% of the fund.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the ruling Congress will intensify the protest. It will be taken to districts, taluks and gram panchayats across the state. “Protests should be continued till the Centre withdraws the new Act and restore MGNREGA,” he said.